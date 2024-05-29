Discussions ongoing over key men as Sheffield United retained list finally confirmed

Sheffield United have announced their retained list

Sheffield United have yet to agree terms with a number of key players whose contracts are coming to an end this summer.

Oli McBurnie and John Egan are among those who have been classified as having been given a free transfer on the expiry of their current deals, but with discussions still ongoing regarding the possibility of remaining at Bramall Lane. Goalkeeper Adam Davies and midfielder Ben Osborn are also on that list.

Options for an extension to contracts have been activated for Jayden Bogle and Rhys Norrington-Davies, while an offer has been made to Daniel Jebbison, which is still yet to be signed.

As was already known, Chris Basham, George Baldock, Wes Foderingham, Max Lowe and Ollie Norwood are all leaving the club, while young goalkeeper Jordan Amissah is also on his way out.

Mason Holgate, Yasser Larouci, James McAtee and Ben Brereton Diaz all depart following the end of their loan deals.

As for those who are retained, curiously Cameron Archer is on the list, however it is understood that is just part of the structure of the deal that brought him to United from Aston Villa and he will, as things stand, be going back to Villa Park.

The retained list reads: Anel Ahmedhodzic, Oliver Arblaster, Cameron Archer, Rhian Brewster, Andre Brooks, Ismaila Coulibaly, Sam Curtis, Tom Davies, Ivo Grbic, Gus Hamer, Will Osula, Jack Robinson, Anis Slimane, Vini Souza, Benie Traore, Auston Trusty.