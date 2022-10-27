Sheffield United are back in Championship action this weekend as they face a trip to struggling West Brom. The Blades have faulted of late and are currently on a run of no wins in their last five matches. Last time out they drew 2-2 against Norwich City, this match coming just days after a crazy 3-3 draw at home to Blackpool.

West Brom on the other hand will be hoping to get off to a perfect start under new boss Carlos Corberan. The Baggies sit second from bottom in the table having won just two matches so far this season.

A victory for the Blades could see them move up to fourth in the table, and would in turn strengthen their position in the top six. It would also kick start their season which has stalled of late.

West Brom should be a comfortable contest, but with the players hoping to make a strong first impact United could be in for a tricky afternoon in the West Midlands. Here’s what you need to know about the match, including how you can watch it live and how to catch the highlights.

How to watch West Brom v Sheffield United on TV

West Brom v Sheffield United kicks off at 12.30pm on Saturday October 29. The early kick off is as a result of the match being selected for coverage on Sky Sports. The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Football from 12pm on the day of the match.



GOAL DENIER: Sheffield United's Adam Davies saves Teemu Pukki's penalty as Norwich City were held at Bramall Lane on Saturday

