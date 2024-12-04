Sheffield United head to the Hawthorns on Sunday.

The officiating team for Sheffield United ’s trip to West Bromwich Albion has been confirmed, with David Webb to take charge of his first Blades game this season.

United travel to the Hawthorns on Sunday afternoon looking to continue their excellent form, with last weekend’s 1-0 win at home to Sunderland their sixth of a seven-game unbeaten run. Chris Wilder’s side have now taken 19 points from their last 21 available and sit two points clear at the top of the Championship.