Fans of Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday could be impacted.

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday fans could be impacted by a major change to English football in the coming years, with reports suggesting the 3pm Saturday blackout could be scrapped.

Since the 1960s, live broadcast of Premier League and EFL football matches has been prohibited for a two-and-a-half-hour slot between 2.45pm and 5.15pm, a rule known widely as the 3pm blackout. The primary objective of that decision has been to protect attendances throughout the pyramid, with the belief being that match-going fans would opt to stay at home if there was football on TV.

But after more than 60 years, that could all be about to change with the Daily Mail reporting it ‘could be scrapped’ before the end of the decade. And as has often been the case in recent years, the debate has been fuelled by the desire of Premier League clubs to increase revenue.

The newspaper detail how the top-flight’s upcoming domestic agreement, which runs from 2025 to 2029, was worth around £6.7billion. The annual figure will sit around £1.675bn for the next four year cycle, which is actually less than the £1.713bn that was funnelled into the top-flight between 2016 and 2019.

Fresh talks for an agreement from 2029 onwards will begin long before a deal is reached and there is a ‘growing belief’ that promising more matches live on TV will be the only way to further increase revenue. And so it could be that the next cycle includes a decision to scrap the historic 3pm blackout.

There has been plenty of debate regarding the rule in recent years, particularly among fans who see their counterparts in Australia, the USA and across Europe able to watch every Premier League and EFL game, regardless of kick-off time. But the report details how some club bosses have already seen a reduction in midweek attendances, following changes this season which allow Sky Sports to show every midweek EFL game live on their various platforms.

That means more than 1,000 EFL games will be available to watch on Sky Sports this season, with an increasing number of Championship, League One and League Two fixtures moved away from the traditional slot. Both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday fans have been made to travel long distances at inconvenient times as a result of those decisions.

Only six of United’s 18 league games have kicked off at 3pm on a Saturday, with big games often moved to Friday at 8pm or Saturday at 12.30pm - Sky Sports’ two main slots for Championship action. Wednesday have seen the same number of games in that traditional slot.

Each club have had four midweek fixtures and so a further eight have been moved across the weekend for the purpose of being broadcast on Sky Sports. It is unclear whether scrapping the blackout would affect attendances at Bramall Lane or Hillsborough, but that theory is being put forward as a key argument for keeping the rule in place.