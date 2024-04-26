Chris Wilder has not closed the door on Wes Foderingham’s Sheffield United career after restoring the former Rangers goalkeeper to his starting XI. Foderingham lost his place to Ivo Grbic after his January arrival from Atletico Madrid, but replaced Grbic at Manchester United on Wednesday and was the Blades’ man of the match in a 4-1 defeat.

Foderingham will retain his place for this weekend’s trip to Newcastle, which could see the Blades officially relegated if they lose to Eddie Howe’s side, but is set to become a free agent in the summer when his contract expires. United opened contract talks with Foderingham earlier this season but a resolution could not be found, which led to Grbic’s arrival.

But the Croatian has been unconvincing so far in a Blades shirt and Wilder said of Foderingham: “Yeah, he'll stay in the team. He was outstanding, I'm after best practice. We made a change in January, we felt we needed that change but it hasn't worked out so far.

“We have to accept that. Ivo has to accept that, I have to accept that and the coaching staff. It's not personal, Wes has trained really well and came and did the business. That's what pros do, they bide their time and when the time comes they take it. And we hope he has a good game on Saturday.”

Asked if it was a certainty that Foderingham would move on in the summer, as was previously expected, Wilder replied: “I’ve got to say, I’ve not really discussed it with Wes. There was a negotiation situation with him between club and Wes before, and that'll possibly be an ongoing thing.