ON HIS KNEES: Sheffield United's stand-in captain Oli McBurnie

Sheffield United have suffered another huge injury blow after Oli McBurnie was ruled out for the rest of the season. The striker missed Wednesday’s trip to Manchester United with a groin injury and went for a scan the following morning, to ascertain the extent of the damage.

The news was not good, with McBurnie ruled out of the four remaining games of the Premier League season - starting with this weekend’s trip to Newcastle United. With McBurnie United’s top scorer this season, and handed the captain’s armband in the absence of Jack Robinson with injury, it is the latest fitness blow in a season full of them for the Blades.

Jayden Bogle is expected to be fit after being withdrawn at Old Trafford as a precaution, after complaining of a tight calf, but James McAtee a doubt after making way just 25 minutes after being introduced as a second half substitute.

“Oli’s out for the season,” Wilder confirmed this morning. “It's a massive blow for us but it goes alongside situations we've had all season. It’s a really disappointing one, he's been to see a specialist and doesn't need surgery but that's the end of his season and he's another big one missing from a leadership and experience point of view.