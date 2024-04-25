Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ben Brereton Diaz did not rule out the possibility of returning to Sheffield United next season after continuing his impressive loan spell with another goal at Manchester United on Wednesday international. The Chile international took his tally to five in Blades colours with a fine finish at Old Trafford, to put the Blades back ahead at 2-1.

Familiar defensive frustrations returned to see the home side eventually run out 4-2 winners but it was a much-improved Blades performance after their weekend humbling at home to relegation rivals Burnley. Chris Wilder’s men could be officially relegated this weekend, if they lose at St. James’ Park against Newcastle, but thoughts have already long turned towards the future ahead of a massive summer rebuild.

Brereton Diaz, who joined in January on loan from Villareal, is one of 18 players currently set to leave Bramall Lane in the summer while relegation will also see increased speculation over the futures of Anel Ahmedhodzic and Vini Souza, amongst others. United officials have privately refused to give up hope that Brereton Diaz will return next season but his good form in the second half of this season is likely to have alerted other Premier League clubs, as well as Villareal.

"You can always tell if the fans are happy and I thought they were brilliant all the way through the game,” Brereton Diaz said. “Even when we were behind they were cheering us on and giving us a big clap which as players and the staff, we appreciate. Since I've been here the fans of Sheffield United have always been brilliant.

"I've loved every minute of it. The coaching staff, the players ... it's been really, really good for me. I’ve really enjoyed my time, it's been amazing and the fans have accepted me nicely as well. I've really enjoyed my time.”

Asked if he could return to United, Brereton Diaz replied: “We'll see at the end of the season. I don't know what's happening with Villarreal and stuff like that. So yeah, we'll see. I just want to keep playing and scoring goals, and see where that takes me." Jayden Bogle had earlier put the Blades ahead before Harry Maguire, the former United defender, equalised just before half-time. The original United regrouped at the break and went back in front when Brereton Diaz finished from Ben Osborn’s low cross before a controversial penalty saw Bruno Fernandes drag his side level again. The Red Devils skipper scored a long-range effort, under no pressure, for 3-2 and then laid a fourth on a plate for Rasmus Højlund to seal the points late on.

"Going through it with the coaching staff, doing all the stuff we have to do off the pitch, we definitely thought we could cause them a lot of problems,” Brereton Diaz added. “Watching the game against Coventry [Man U’s FA Cup semi-final on Sunday] and seeing the problems they caused them, we thought we could do that as well, which I think we did.