Enda Stevens says Sheffield United's players must take responsibility for poor form ahead of Reading clash

Enda Stevens says Sheffield United’s players must take responsibility for their form this season ahead of Tuesday evening’s trip to Reading.

By Danny Hall
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 1:18 pm

The Blades will travel to Reading 17th in the Championship table after Saturday’s goalless draw at home to Coventry, having tasted victory just twice in their last nine games.

And Stevens said: “It’s not where we want to be but it’s where we are and we’ve got to improve ourselves, pick up results and kick on if we want to have any chance to succeed this season.

“We just haven’t played well enough, it’s inconsistency and errors leading to goals. Not taking chances when they’re there. It’s a lot of things and it’s down to us.”

Stevens, though, isn’t giving up on United’s promotion hopes just yet.

“Anything is possible in this league,” he added.

“There’s a lot of football to be played and there’s a lot of quality in the team. It’s about kicking on.”

Enda Stevens of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

