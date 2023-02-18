Blades fans react to Millwall loss

Sheffield United suffered rare back-to-back defeats under boss Paul Heckingbottom as they slipped to a 3-2 defeat away at Millwall this afternoon.

United twice dragged themselves level but were left heartbroken by Tom Bradshaw’s 88th-minute goal, which sealed his hat-trick and three points for the home side.

After defeat in midweek to Middlesbrough, some Blades fans are growing nervous about their side’s promotion hopes - while others are calling for their fellow supporters to ‘keep the faith’.

Here’s how a selection of Blades fans reacted on social media...

@Trev_Allison We were always going to have a bad run, this is it. Still 7pts clear, don’t be so naive as to think Boro won’t hit a sticky patch at some point. As hard as it is try keep some perspective and don’t overreact Blades

@Justin23_Rice Yes it’s been a poor week but not terminal just yet but I think it’s time the club made a statement regarding takeover, embargo etc. We don’t need any confidential details but we need Bettis to talk to us and the Prince needs to pay the EFL, it’s a really poor look.

@AllThingsBlades Anel was 1 booking away from a suspension. This is possibly the reason why he did not feature, this is no longer an issue unless he picks up 6 more bookings (15 total). McBurnie also faces the same.

@craigsablade3 We’ve gone from walking it , it’s in the bag to got no chance we’re in playoffs. Calm down Blades it’s Sheffield United. Enjoy the ride . The highs are so much better after having lows . We was never going to breeze to promotion that’s not in our DNA

@thewilljeffrey We’ll bounce back, we always do

@olioliolioo We needed to bring a few players in in Jan but what do we do... let 1 go, board putting us in a embargo at time we needed to add 1 or 2 players n push on especially in the position we were in !

@Southernblades Why are people panicking? We had an off day. Hecky is allowed to get it wrong sometimes, he’s still class and the best manager we’ve had in ages. We have a big cushion and Boro have to keep up their insane run. Promotion still safe

@DavidKirkham3 Conceded 6 goals in the last 2 games. At 2-2 we should have shut up shop. A week to work out how to turn it around. Deflated after that.

@peteofsheffield Maybe the turmoil behind the scenes, no training pitch, no Jan purchases, no Khadra, no contracts renewed plus no doubt a few things we don’t know about is starting to wear us down withless fight, less discipline, more mistakes ,Manager and captain in trouble

@josephclift Improved 2nd half, switched off to allow Millwall to go back ahead, did well to get back in it, then when pushing for a winner, switched off again at the worst time. Far too naive today, too slow to spot danger vs a side that were on us after every single pass

@Elshamblade We were a tough team to beat and this predicated the recent league position and points lead. The back 3 now get exposed far too easily, attacking wing backs are great when in control but without better defence in these positions we are exploited and suffer

