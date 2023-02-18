Blades suffer back-to-back defeats as Bradshaw’s treble downs them at The Den

Sheffield United's Paul Heckingbottom and Gary Rowett meet again at The Den:Gary Rowett / Sportimage/

Millwall boss Gary Rowett spoke of his pride in his players’ performances as a Tom Bradshaw hat-trick sealed a 3-2 victory over Sheffield United and condemned the promotion-chasing Blades to back-to-back defeats.

United were looking to bounce back from a midweek loss to promotion rivals Middlesbrough but returned north licking their wounds despite twice dragging themselves level, through Tommy Doyle and then James McAtee.

Paul Heckingbottom, the United manager, believes his side “gave” Millwall the victory after bemoaning their slow start to the game. And his opposite number Rowett said: “I’d imagine for any neutral they’d see that as a fantastic game.

“For me you can’t help but be proud of the players’ desire and attitude, against a good side like Sheffield United. Everyone talked about how they’ll move the ball and have more possession than us and I thought anyone who’s watched our home games would know it’s not that simple at The Den.

“We started brilliantly, there was some really good football. Bradders had a good earlier chance and should score and we also had a moment when he got brought down in the box and it wasn’t offside so we should have had a penalty.