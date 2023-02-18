News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sheffield United player ratings gallery v Millwall with Doyle, McAtee rare positives in defeat at The Den

Sheffield United slipped to another defeat this afternoon at The Den as Tom Bradshaw’s hat-trick helped Millwall to a 3-2 victory.

By Danny Hall
14 minutes ago
Updated 18th Feb 2023, 2:48pm

Looking to bounce back from the midweek defeat to promotion rivals Middlesbrough, United twice levelled but were left heartbroken late on as Bradshaw pounced from close range to seal victory for his side.

Here’s how we rated the Blades on a disappointing evening in the capital ...

1. Defeat at The Den

Millwall's Jake Cooper challenges Sheffield United's Daniel Jebbison: Victoria Jones/PA Wire.

Photo: Victoria Jones

Photo Sales

2. Wes Foderingham 5

Gave United an early injury concern when he received treatment after colliding with Cooper but shrugged it off to make a crucial save from Bradshaw with his legs in a one-on-one situation. Looked frustrated to have been beaten at his near post by Bradshaw soon after for Millwall's opener but had little chance with the two others

Photo: Lexy IIsley

Photo Sales

3. Jayden Bogle 5

Plenty of attempted trickery from the Blades right-back but didn't get a great deal of joy out of Millwall's back-line. Still driving forward in the dying minutes of the game trying to force a winner - before the late blow

Photo: Paul Terry

Photo Sales

4. Chris Basham 5

Back in the side from the start with Anel Ahmedhodzic dropping to the bench, Basham was solid enough early on but was caught slightly out of position with a missed tackle in the build up to Millwall's second. Almost redeemed himself with an equaliser but Long saved his header from Norwood's deep corner

Photo: Paul Terry

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
MillwallMiddlesbroughBlades