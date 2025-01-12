Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The clock is ticking on Sheffield United’s pursuit.

Sheffield United have again been linked with a move for Tom Cannon - although the Blades don’t have long to progress their pursuit.

United were one of several Championship clubs interested in Cannon over the summer and that interest has remained throughout the striker’s impressive loan spell at Stoke City. A tally of nine goals in 22 league games for a struggling side is evidence the 22-year-old can perform at Championship level and speculation over his future has resurfaced in recent weeks.

West Bromwich Albion have been linked with interest in Cannon this month while journalist Alan Nixon reported on Sunday morning that Sunderland have once again joined the race. He also mentions United as an interested party but suggests the presence of an imminent deadline.

For any of United, Sunderland or West Brom to sign Cannon this month, they must first convince parent club Leicester City to recall their forward from Stoke before sanctioning a second exit. And while the Foxes are well within their rights to do so, Nixon claims they only have until Wednesday.

Cannon deadline set

A break clause inserted into Cannon’s loan will expire around the halfway point of this month’s transfer window, meaning the former Everton prospect will almost certainly remain at the Bet365 Stadium if he is not recalled by Wednesday. It remains to be seen whether Leicester will be convinced to trigger that clause but they could be tempted by a loan-to-buy offer.

Nixon adds that while Luton Town and Sheffield Wednesday have also asked about Cannon’s availability this month, it is United and Sunderland leading the race as they ‘may be able to offer a full-time move in the negotiations.’ Furthermore, any interest from Bramall Lane would likely dissipate if a move for former Blades Oli McBurnie becomes a real possibility.

United will hope to have at least one new addition available for their next match, a Saturday afternoon visit of Norwich City to Bramall Lane, with plenty of plates to juggle. Chris Wilder has long been expected to reunite with former Blades Ben Brereton Diaz, with talks ongoing over a loan deal with Southampton.

United transfer latest

Elsewhere, talks are advancing with Leicester City over the temporary signing of midfielder Hamza Choudhury, with Wilder in desperate need of midfield reinforcements following Oliver Arblaster’s season-ending injury. The 27-year-old was an unused substitute on Saturday as his side beat Queens Park Rangers 6-2 in the FA Cup.

"We've been talking the last 48 hours continually, working and trying to progress deals through," Wilder told The Star following Thursday’s cup elimination at the hands of Cardiff City. "I've talked about selling clubs or players who are loaned out - they want the best deal and they wait for better offers coming in as well. It really is that type of situation, but we've moved stuff forward so I'm sure hopefully we'll see some progress in the next four or five days leading up to the Norwich game.

"If I told you about one of the deals you'd find that ridiculous, but you have to wait. It's a bit of a game of poker at times. But we've got players who want to come here, which is the biggest thing. And we've got owners and a chief exec who are working tirelessly to try and bring players in, which is good enough for me."