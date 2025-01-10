The romance of the FA Cup was absent from Bramall Lane last night as just over 6,000 fans braved the January chill to watch Sheffield United tumble out of the competition at the first attempt. Boss Chris Wilder kept his word about shuffling his pack and there was little to cheer from his fringe players as they lost 1-0 to Cardiff City.
Just over 200 Cardiff supporters made the long journey from Wales for the clash after it was rearranged to the ridiculous kick-off time while the Blades were left to focus on their Premier League promotion push in the last 20 games of the season. Can you spot a Blades supporter you recognise in our latest fan gallery?
