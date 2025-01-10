Spot a Sheffield United supporter you know in our fan gallery from Cardiff City clash as 6,126 brave the chill

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall

Football writer

Published 10th Jan 2025, 17:59 GMT

The romance of the FA Cup was absent from Bramall Lane last night as just over 6,000 fans braved the January chill to watch Sheffield United tumble out of the competition at the first attempt. Boss Chris Wilder kept his word about shuffling his pack and there was little to cheer from his fringe players as they lost 1-0 to Cardiff City.

Just over 200 Cardiff supporters made the long journey from Wales for the clash after it was rearranged to the ridiculous kick-off time while the Blades were left to focus on their Premier League promotion push in the last 20 games of the season. Can you spot a Blades supporter you recognise in our latest fan gallery?

