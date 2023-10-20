‘We need more than that’ - Strong verdict on Sheffield United captain’s vacancy

Ollie Norwood is one player who will come into consideration to take the captain’s armband

The role of a captain on the pitch at least is one that doesn’t quite hold the same gravitas as it used to and as Sheffield United prepare to go into their match against Manchester United without the club captain and vice capatin through injury, Paul Heckingbottom has a decision to make.

However, it seems he, too, feels that it is unimportant who is wearing the armband as United attempt to pick up their first win of the season. John Egan and Chris Basham’s long-term injuries mean there’s a neccesity to give it to someone and the experienced Ollie Norwood would seem the obvious choice, but you get the impression that whoever is wearing it, it will be merely a box-ticking exercise.

Heckingbottom wants all of his experienced players to step up and show leadership as the Blades look to pull off a surprise against Erik ten Hag’s side and try to pull themselves away from the bottom of the table.

“We need 11 captains, 100% do”, he said “[Matchday captain] has almost become irrelevant to me, I’ll be honest about that. We had Egan, so your captain’s gone, your vice captain’s gone [Basham]. I almost feel like naming one and making it as if it is really important - no we need more than that. We need more players.