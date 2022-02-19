Forced to rearrange their schedule following a series of postponements over the Christmas and New Year period, today’s home game against Swansea City is United’s fifth outing since the turn of a month which also includes forthcoming matches against Blackburn Rovers and Millwall.

Having recorded back to back victories over Luton Town, Peterborough, Birmingham and West Bromwich Albion, United will enter the meeting with Russell Martin’s side hoping to end a run of two straight goalless draws after being held by Huddersfield Town and Hull City.

Although those results have seen Heckingbottom’s team selections come under the spotlight - leading goalscorer Billy Sharp started Tuesday’s stalemate with City on the bench - he told The Star that failing to utilise all of the options at his disposal could have dire consequences.

“There’s no chance (of keeping the same line-up,” Heckingbottom said. “With the games we’ve got left, if we keep picking the same team then we will get injuries. There’s no doubt about that.

“With the numbers and the way the games are, the way we want to play and the physical demands we put on the players, it’s just not possible with how the situation is.

“We want the season to be extended. It might be possible to settle things down further down the line but, because we want it to carry on, we need to do this.”

Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, is preparing his team to face Swansea City: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

United have prepared for Swansea’s visit eighth in the table and unbeaten in seven. But the demands of the calendar have already begun to bite, with strikers David McGoldrick and Rhian Brewster both succumbing to injury in recent weeks.

“We want to make sure everyone is fit and available,” said Heckingbottom, who is expected to recall Sharp this afternoon. “Further down the line, being in that position, having as many options as possible, it’s going to be vitally important. Everyone here has got to be ready to play whenever they are called upon.”