Sheffield United: Manager reveals clever confidence building trick after barren run

United will enter the game against Russell Martin’s side without a goal in over three hours of football, following stalemates with Huddersfield Town and Hull City.

After netting twice in each of their five matches before the trip to West Yorkshire, Heckingbottom’s team know they must return to winning ways in order to put more pressure on those above them in the Championship table.

Asked if confidence behind the scenes has been eroded by their recent barren run, the United manager said: “No. If we wanted to pick them up, which we don’t need to, then all we’d have to do is show them a league table of the last 11 or so games. We’re creating chances and we’ll take them if we continue to do that. In fact, I think we can create even more.”

United were 16th when Heckingbottom was appointed in November. They would be fifth if only results since then counted, having won all but four of their 11 league fixtures under his command. Unbeaten in seven, they have prepared for the meeting with Swansea in eighth.

“It’s been so busy lately, we’re not thinking beyond the next game,” Heckingbottom said. “We’ve got 16 left but we’ve only got eyes for this one. We’ve got Blackburn on Wednesday and we haven’t even thought about that at all yet.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Simon Bellis / Sportimage