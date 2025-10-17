Watford head coach Javi Gracia will be targeting a winning start to his tenure against Sheffield United on Saturday.

Watford head coach Javi Gracia has played down suggestions he has been presented with an ideal opportunity to make a winning start to his second stint as Hornets boss against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Gracia was reappointed as Hornets boss for a second time last week, replacing Paulo Pezzolano, who was sacked just ten games into his tenure after replacing Tom Cleverley at Vicarage Road in May.

Gracia, 55, previously spent just over 18 months in charge in Hertfordshire, occupying the managerial hot seat between January 2018 and September 2019.

He has inherited a team that signed off for the October international break on a three-game unbeaten run, featuring two wins, meaning they are just three points shy of the play-offs.

As starting points go, Gracia, on paper, could not have wished for a more presentable opening fixture, facing rock-bottom United, who have lost eight of their first nine Championship matches this season.

However, the Watford chief has dismissed suggestions he has been handed an easy opener, admitting no manager can choose such a thing as the ideal opening game.

Gracia plays down suggestions of favourable opener

“I cannot choose,” Gracia joked, remarking on his first fixture in charge at his pre-match press conference. “It’s the first one and after we have to play against others at the top of the table.

“You never know where the best place is to play [first]. But what I know is that in our first game we want to have a good performance and as a consequence, try to get a good result.”

Watford are set to travel to Bramall Lane with almost a full strength squad available to Gracia, but he will have to make do with star man Giorgi Chakvetadze, who has been sidelined since April because of a foot injury.

Issuing an update on the Georgian international, Gracia added: "What I know is he is injured at the moment.

"He's trying to recover but I cannot tell you when he will be ready. I wish it will be as soon as possible but I don't know yet."