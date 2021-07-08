Viral sensation Mark Ian Hoyle, otherwise known as LadBaby, and his wife Roxanne after being surprised with tickets for England's Euros semi-final by Sheffield United's Aaron Ramsdale. Pics: LadBaby/YouTube and Getty Images

LadBaby, otherwise known as Mark Hoyle and his wife Roxanne, are bloggers and YouTubers from Nottingham who rose to fame when their parody cover singles "We Built This City [on sausage rolls], "I Love Sausage Rolls" and "Don't Stop Me Eatin'" went to the Christmas No.1 spot in 2018, 2019 and 2020 – making them only the third act have three consecutive Christmas No.1s in the UK chart, after The Beatles and the Spice Girls.

United goalkeeper Ramsdale is a big fan of LadBaby’s work, having previously posted on his Instagram stories singing their ode to sausage rolls, and surprised Mark with an offer of tickets for the Denmark clash at Wembley

Mark posted his excited reaction on YouTube, driving to his wife Roxanne and son to tell them the good news.

The couple then had to get a lateral flow Covid-19 test before they were allowed into Wembley, with Mark – who dyed his hair into the shape of the St. George's Cross –also donning an England flag morph suit in the video.

Inside Wembley they posted a photo of themselves with Baddiel and Skinner, singers of the iconic ‘Three Lions’ chant that has become the soundtrack of England’s Euros campaign, with the caption: ‘LIFE MADE!’

Fan Caroline Murty tweeted: “Good lad Aaron, you’ve made one boy very happy. And by that I mean 30-odd year old, 6ft 7 Mark!”

It was a memorable evening for the couple and the rest of the Wembley crowd, as Harry Kane’s winner sealed England’s place in Sunday’s final after a Simon Kjær own goal cancelled out Mikkel Damsgaard’s stunning 25 yard free-kick opener on the half-hour mark.

Ramsdale was on the bench, having been called up to Gareth Southgate’s Euros squad at the eleventh hour after an injury to former Blade Dean Henderson.

The couple turned to music in a bid to raise awareness of food poverty in the UK, supporting the Trussell Trust – a charity which supports over 1,200 foodbanks across the country.

“There was a time when we’d just had our first child and we were struggling, you know?” Mark told the Big Issue last year.

"We went down to single parent income, we were struggling to put food on the table.

At one point, once our bills have been paid we had about £20 a week for food. We know that worry, when you’re in a supermarket and you’ve not got all the money you would like to feed the family.

"On our channel, generally we try to make people laugh. It came to Christmas and somebody jokingly said: ‘You should do a song about sausage rolls’. And I thought, I can sing about food and raise money for people that are struggling to eat.”