New Sheffield United coach Chema Sanz reveals why he left Valencia to join Slavisa Jokanovic's Bramall Lane revolution, reveals Premier League hope

Chema Sanz, Sheffield United’s first team coach, has revealed that Slavisa Jokanović’s persistence was a big factor in his decision to leave his role at Valencia to join the Serb in South Yorkshire.

By Danny Hall
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 11:05 am

Sanz was this week unveiled as a new member of Jokanović’s United backroom staff, with fitness coach Rafa Cristobal joining as ‘head of performance’ and Marco Cesarini heading the Blades’ medical department.

Sanz previously managed Valencia’s B team before becoming technical director at the Mestalla. “I come to work with Slavisa Jokanovic a coach I had as a player at Tenerife,” he told Valencia Radio.

“He’s called me several times but it hadn’t happened until now and I really want to know the Championship, or the Premier League if things go well for us. He has insisted a lot and he called me already at the end of last season. I started to think about it and I understood that it was the moment.

“I was happy at Valencia, but I am very excited about the new challenge. I’ve enjoyed these four years a lot, but the possibility of leaving for a new league arose, I transferred it to the club and they gave me all the facilities because I had a current contract.

“I leave many friends and I understand that there may be a third stage in the future. We have left our soul in the club and I consider it part of me. I’m sure that this stage will enrich me professionally and personally but I’m a Valencian and I hope that in the future there’s a third stage. All the people have been very good to me there.”

Sheffield United's new backroom staff: Marco Cesarini - Head of First Team Medical Services. Chema Sanz - First Team Coach. Rafa Cristobal - First Team Head of Performance. PIcture: SUFC

