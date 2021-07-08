Sanz was this week unveiled as a new member of Jokanović’s United backroom staff, with fitness coach Rafa Cristobal joining as ‘head of performance’ and Marco Cesarini heading the Blades’ medical department.

Sanz previously managed Valencia’s B team before becoming technical director at the Mestalla. “I come to work with Slavisa Jokanovic a coach I had as a player at Tenerife,” he told Valencia Radio.

“He’s called me several times but it hadn’t happened until now and I really want to know the Championship, or the Premier League if things go well for us. He has insisted a lot and he called me already at the end of last season. I started to think about it and I understood that it was the moment.

“I was happy at Valencia, but I am very excited about the new challenge. I’ve enjoyed these four years a lot, but the possibility of leaving for a new league arose, I transferred it to the club and they gave me all the facilities because I had a current contract.

“I leave many friends and I understand that there may be a third stage in the future. We have left our soul in the club and I consider it part of me. I’m sure that this stage will enrich me professionally and personally but I’m a Valencian and I hope that in the future there’s a third stage. All the people have been very good to me there.”