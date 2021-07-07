Euro 2020: Kyle Walker says England surge to decider just beats his Sheffield United play-off final date

The former Sheffield United defender has gone on to win numerous trophies with Manchester City and now looks likely to be in the side to face Italy on Sunday but his mind wandered to the 2009 Play Off Final where despite losing, he still held immense pride in playing for his boyhood club at Wembley.

After Harry Kane’s extra time winner secured a place in the decider, Walker hailed a new special moment in his career.

He said: "I've been very fortunate to pick up medals over the years but this one for your country... I played here for Sheffield United in the play-off final. That was probably one of the best moments in my career.

England's Kyle Walker celebrates winning the UEFA Euro 2020 semi final match at Wembley Stadium. Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

"Tonight, topped it or came very close.

"Not many players in this country play for England, so to represent your country once is fantastic, but in a European Championship to get to a final is something special.

"We all need to cherish this moment but we all need to concentrate. It's one last step to make history for this country and get some credit we deserve."

On reaching the final, Walker added: "No team has done it since 1966 so to finally get this country where it deserves and to do it at Wembley is going to be something special.