Watch Sheffield United's former Arsenal youngster score Beckham-style goal from near halfway line

Peck, who had already tried one cheeky effort from long range, chipped an effort over the Peterborough goalkeeper and into the back of the net from just inside the Posh half, as the Blades continued their unbeaten start to the season with a 4-2 victory.

United’s social channels tweeted footage of the remarkable goal, with the caption: “Sydie Peck, take a bow.”

Despite losing Theo Williams to a red card after just 15 minutes, Del Geary’s Blades were 3-0 up at half-time.

Posh pulled it back to 3-2 before Josh Smith stepped up to convert a penalty he won, with just two minutes on the clock.

Peck signed for the Blades earlier this year after leaving Arsenal, because of “certain circumstances that unfolded” during his time at the Emirates.