The 10 Sheffield United players out on loan - where are they, will they be recalled and where do their futures lie?

As part of the strategic vision United’s hierarchy are convinced is the future, Heckingbottom will be expected to lean heavily on the Blades’ youth academy in his new role as ‘football manager’.
United have a number of youngsters out on loan at clubs further down the football pyramid, with Heckingbottom admitting that their temporary agreements will be looked at in January before a decision is taken on whether to recall them.
So, we took a look at 10 Blades players currently out on loan, assessing their immediate first-team prospects at Bramall Lane and whether their careers may be best served by being recalled or kept on temporary placements...
1. Marcus Dewhurst (Boston)
Highly rated in both the United and England set-up, Dewhurst is a baby in goalkeeping terms at 20 years old and is getting valuable first-team experience out on loan. In time, perhaps a transition to United’s third-choice goalkeeper will provide a pathway to the first-team currently blocked by ‘keepers ahead of him
Photo: Simon Bellis
2. Kyron Gordon (Boston)
Gordon joined former Blades including Keenan Ferguson and Jake Wright junior and senior at Boston earlier this year but also continues to play for the Blades’ U23s. A defender who played for United in pre-season, Gordon has previously been linked with Manchester United and Leeds and the Blades will hope to tie him down to a new contract soon
Photo: Simon Bellis
3. Harry Boyes (Solihull Moors)
A left-sided attacking player, Boyes operated a lot at left wing-back while the U23s replicated the 3-5-2 system played by United’s first-team under Chris Wilder and he is well known to Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom. Has a good pedigree, with previous spells at Manchester City, and may push Rhys Norrington-Davies for the left-back spot in the future
Photo: David Klein
4. Max Lowe (Nottingham Forest)
The only really established senior player United have out on loan, Lowe has earned rave reviews down the left for Forest – despite his prior Derby allegiances. He signed a four-year deal at Bramall Lane, until the summer of 2024, and Forest may try and keep him at the City Ground with an offer if he continues to impress
Photo: Simon Bellis