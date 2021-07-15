The youngster, who had been at Arsenal since he was a child, spent time with Brighton and Cambridge since leaving Arsenal, a move dictated by what he described as “certain circumstances”.

Peck has followed Will Lankshear in trading the Emirates for Bramall Lane this summer, and said: “I am delighted to have signed a long term deal with Sheffield United … can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Peck also thanked his agency for their “hard work and support” before thanking Arsenal in a long Instagram post.

“Due to certain circumstances that unfolded I have decided to leave,” he revealed. “I wouldn’t be where I am today without the support and guidance from everyone at the club, and all the coaches and medical team who have played an important role in my development over the years and especially making it a brilliant journey for me which has made me a better person and a better player.

“I wish everyone at the club the best for the future. I’m excited for what the future holds.”

Sydie Peck hopes to play at Bramall Lane in the future after signing for Sheffield United following his departure from Arsenal: Simon Bellis/Sportimage