New Sheffield United signing Sydie Peck says he's "delighted" to sign for Blades after opening up on "certain circumstances" behind Arsenal departure
Sydie Peck says he is “delighted” to have signed for Sheffield United from Arsenal, admitting he “can’t wait to see what the future holds” for him at Bramall Lane.
The youngster, who had been at Arsenal since he was a child, spent time with Brighton and Cambridge since leaving Arsenal, a move dictated by what he described as “certain circumstances”.
Peck has followed Will Lankshear in trading the Emirates for Bramall Lane this summer, and said: “I am delighted to have signed a long term deal with Sheffield United … can’t wait to see what the future holds.”
Peck also thanked his agency for their “hard work and support” before thanking Arsenal in a long Instagram post.
“Due to certain circumstances that unfolded I have decided to leave,” he revealed. “I wouldn’t be where I am today without the support and guidance from everyone at the club, and all the coaches and medical team who have played an important role in my development over the years and especially making it a brilliant journey for me which has made me a better person and a better player.
“I wish everyone at the club the best for the future. I’m excited for what the future holds.”
Although the youngster is not expected to be part of Slavisa Jokanović’s immediate first-team plans, Peck and his family are thought to be aware of United’s track record of developing youth players – as well as their manager’s previous track record for playing young players, after bringing through the likes of Harvey Elliott (15) and Ryan Sessegnon (16) at Fulham.