Sheffield United star Lliman Ndiaye is off the mark for his nation after scoring on Friday night.

One of Sheffield United’s international stars has netted his first goal for his country early in the international break.

Iliman Ndiaye, who has been instrumental in the Blades’ promotion push this season, has found the net for his nation, Senegal. Sheffields United are no strangers to the 23-year-old’s danger in front of goal, with Ndiaye scoring 11 and assisting seven in 37 Championship appearances so far this season.

The attacking midfielder was actually born in France, but with a Senegalese mother and father, he decided to represent the African country at senior level. He has already racked up six appearances for Senegal, and he now has his first goal at international level.

Senegal played Mozambique in an African Cup of Nations qualifier on Friday night, winning 5-1, and Ndiaye got in with the scoring, netting his nation’s third of the evening. The Sheffield United star made a darting run towards the front post before turning home with a neat left-footed finish.

You could see just how much the goal meant to Ndiaye, who celebrated by kissing the Senegal badge repeatedly. As is well-documented at this stage, Ndiaye went from Sunday League to professional football, going on to represent Senegal at the World Cup during the winter of 2022, and as he looks to establish himself as a regular at international level, the Blades star now has his first goal to build on.