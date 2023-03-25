Sheffield United have been told to play with “freedom” as what Paul Heckingbottom believes will be a promotion winning season prepares to enter the finishing straight.

Second in the Championship table with nine league matches remaining and three points ahead of third placed Middlesbrough, United entered the international break having aso reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup following a dramatic victory over Blackburn Rovers at Bramall Lane.

Although Heckingbottom admits the battle for Premier League football promises to be a test of nerve as well as skill, he told The Star: “We’re looking to go out there, express ourselves, and be ready to take risks because that’s when we’re at our best. Everyone knows what is at stake. So why try and pretend otherwise? It’s better to remember that it’s situations like this that everyone got into the game for. Everyone here grew up dreaming of being in these positions, where you were really going for something big. As far as I’m concerned, that means it’s enjoyable to be here. It’s what the lads have worked so hard for.”

Sheffield United are facing a huge end to the season: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

United return to action with a visit to Norwich City next weekend, with David Wagner’s side battling to qualify for the play-offs after being relegated last term. Middlesbrough, who have contested one game more than Heckingbottom’s men, travel to Huddersfield Town who are now led by former United chief Neil Warnock.

“People from outside the game talk about pressure in a different way to those in it,” Heckingbottom continued. “It’s not something to be scared of, as people often try to position it. It's something to enjoy, because it means you’re going for something. It means, unless you’re at the other end of the table, that you’re in a situation you want to be in.”

With the majority of his squad called-up by their respective countries for the latest round of European Championship and African Cup of Nations qualifiers and a number of friendly fixtures, United will only be able to begin finalising their plans for the trip to Carrow Road on Thursday - when the likes of Iliman Ndiaye, John Egan and Sander Berge are all scheduled to report back for duty at the Randox Health Academy.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Jan Kruger/Getty Images