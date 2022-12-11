Watch Sheffield United fans pay tribute to “amazing” Blades stalwart after passing

Sheffield United supporters paid an emotional tribute to a much-loved and respected Sheffield United steward and veteran after he sadly passed away recently.

Ron Ashworth was a long-time presence around Bramall Lane and the Shirecliffe academy, often wearing a veteran’s pin on his tie under his jacket. After his passing, Chris Basham led the tributes on his Instagram account, posting a photo with the caption: “Sad to hear the passing of Ron. An amazing man and would do anything for the lads at the Lane and training ground. Will be missed by everyone.”

A campaign to organise a tribute to Ashworth was co-ordinated on social media and saw supporters take part in a round of applause in the 69th minute of United's 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon. Following the tribute, a chant of ‘He’s a Blade’ could be heard from the Kop.

United fan Josh Chapman, a former colleague of Ashworth’s at Bramall Lane, described him as “a great guy”.

“Ron was a kind, gentle man and a great encourager to me, even after I left to work elsewhere,” he said. “I’ll miss you, Ron. Rest in peace.”

Another former colleague of Ron’s at Bramall Lane, Danny Garrett, said: “I loved the bloke, he was absolutely brilliant and a great mate. He made matchdays working in the shop worthwhile. A light at Bramall Lane has truly gone out permanently.

“He was just such character to be around, always had time for anyone with a few jokes along the way. One of life’s true gents.”

