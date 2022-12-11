News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Watch Sheffield United fans pay tribute to “amazing” Blades stalwart after passing

Sheffield United supporters paid an emotional tribute to a much-loved and respected Sheffield United steward and veteran after he sadly passed away recently.

By Danny Hall
3 minutes ago

Ron Ashworth was a long-time presence around Bramall Lane and the Shirecliffe academy, often wearing a veteran’s pin on his tie under his jacket. After his passing, Chris Basham led the tributes on his Instagram account, posting a photo with the caption: “Sad to hear the passing of Ron. An amazing man and would do anything for the lads at the Lane and training ground. Will be missed by everyone.”

A campaign to organise a tribute to Ashworth was co-ordinated on social media and saw supporters take part in a round of applause in the 69th minute of United's 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon. Following the tribute, a chant of ‘He’s a Blade’ could be heard from the Kop.

Hide Ad

United fan Josh Chapman, a former colleague of Ashworth’s at Bramall Lane, described him as “a great guy”.

Most Popular
Hide Ad

United boss hails key forwards as he offers verdict on Town victory

“Ron was a kind, gentle man and a great encourager to me, even after I left to work elsewhere,” he said. “I’ll miss you, Ron. Rest in peace.”

Hide Ad

Another former colleague of Ron’s at Bramall Lane, Danny Garrett, said: “I loved the bloke, he was absolutely brilliant and a great mate. He made matchdays working in the shop worthwhile. A light at Bramall Lane has truly gone out permanently.

“He was just such character to be around, always had time for anyone with a few jokes along the way. One of life’s true gents.”

Hide Ad
Defender Chris Basham led the tributes after the sad passing of much-loved and respected Sheffield United steward and veteran, Ron Ashworth: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Blades ratings: One 8/10 star as Ndiaye impresses v Town

Chris BashamBramall LaneBladesInstagram