Tom Davies’ decision to reject a new contract at his boyhood club Everton and seek a fresh start at Sheffield United shows the former England U21 international “was not happy being in his comfort zone”, boss Paul Heckingbottom believes, in a promising insight into the 25-year-old’s personality.

Liverpool-born Davies had been at Everton since he was 11 years of age and was offered a contract to remain at Goodison Park beyond this summer. But he had grown frustrated at a lack of first-team opportunities and elected to move on, bringing his summer as a free agent to an end earlier this week when he signed a three-year deal at Bramall Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Davies’ Premier League experience was a key attaction for boss Heckingbottom, who added: “He wanted to experience a different situation. He felt it was time for a change and to be tested somewhere else, and he thought we were the right place.

“He liked what we said about his game in terms of where he needs to improve, where he can be pushed and the attributes that he has already got that he can bring to us a team. He liked all that, which is why he thought it was a good fit. In terms of him leaving Everton, yeah it’s a big decision.

“He did have the option to stay but I think it shows he was not happy being in his comfort zone and not happy at that fact that he may have always been there as a squad player and he wants to push and drive somewhere fresh. He’s not considered here as one of the young boys. It’s a good fit. and we are happy with it.”