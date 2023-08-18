Boss Paul Heckingbottom has reminded his Sheffield United players to “be aware” of the threat posed by their former loan star Morgan Gibbs-White when they face Nottingham Forest this evening. Gibbs-White was a revelation on loan at Bramall Lane in 2021/22, scoring 11 goals in 33 starts and helping them into the Championship play-offs.

Ironically their promotion hopes ended at the semi-final stage at the hands of Forest, with Gibbs-White missing the decisive penalty in the shootout that sent Forest to Wembley. He later joined Steve Cooper’s side in a big-money deal from Wolves, worth more than £40m, but helped Forest survive in the Premier League last season before helping England’s U21s to European Championship glory earlier this summer.

Heckingbottom revealed he keeps in touch with his former loan star, adding: “I’ve got a lot of time for Morgan and I think everyone knows I had a bit of a soft spot for him during his time here. I liked how he played, I like his personality. He’s got an edge to him, and he responds well when you got after him as well.

“I certainly feel like he needs managing as well. I just love the lad to bits, so I’m pleased for him. We’ve kept in touch and he was one of the first people when we got promoted to send his best wishes to everyone.