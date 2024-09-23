Watch Sheffield United contract rebel's remarkable "miss of the season" for Blades' Championship rivals
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The new Championship campaign may only be a few games old but the miss of the season award has already surely been sewn up by a former Sheffield United striker. Daniel Jebbison, who rejected a new deal at United to move on in the summer and subsequently joined Bournemouth, then agreed a loan move to the Blades’ Championship rivals Watford.
His Hornets debut was eventful, ironically coming at Bramall Lane and seeing the young striker become embroiled in a spat with Blades defender Harry Souttar towards the end of the Blades’ victory. His first start for his new club came at the weekend away at Norwich City and didn’t go too much better, after he squandered a remarkable chance to get on the scoresheet - from about a yard out.
The score was 1-1 when Giorgi Chakvetadze’s corner rebounded off the far post, Norwich’s defenders failed to clear and the ball bounced to Jebbison almost on the line. The former United man swung a leg at it but somehow put it wide of the post, covering his head with his arm in disbelief, and Tom Cleverley’s side went on to lose 4-1 at Carrow Road.
The miss has since been branded “the miss of the season” on social media and Cleverley was asked about the incident afterwards, saying: “Yes, those moments we aren’t managing well enough. Whether it’s pieces of quality, whether it’s cool heads or whether it’s inexperience. The big moments in games we are just not managing well enough.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.