Spot a Sheffield United supporter you know in these 28 brilliant photos from battling Derby County win

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall

Football writer

Published 23rd Sep 2024, 11:01 BST

Sheffield United fan gallery v Derby County as almost 29,000 witness Gus Hamer’s touches of class

Sheffield United’s impressive start to the Championship campaign continued on Saturday with a battling 1-0 victory over Derby County at Bramall Lane. Gus Hamer’s stunning free-kick was the difference between the two sides on an afternoon of frustration for United, with Derby’s tactics to slow the game down.

But the majority of the 28,685 crowd went home happy as United’s unbeaten start to the new campaign continued, on an emotional afternoon when both sets of supporters paid tribute to the late Maddy Cusack a year and a day since her tragic passing. Hamer unveiled a MC8 tribute on his undershirt after scoring, after an emotional minute’s applause on the eighth minute of the game.

As ever our photographers were on hand to capture some great photos of Blades fans cheering on their side - can you spot yourself, or maybe someone you know?

