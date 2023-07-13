Sheffield United’s share of the revenues generated by the World Cup in Qatar has been revealed.Governing body FIFA distributed more than $200m to the 440 clubs who sent players to the tournament, which was won by Argentina.

Senegal’s Iliman Ndiaye and Adam Davies of Wales were United’s representatives in the Middle East, which saw $482,731 deposited in Bramall Lane’s bank account. Equating to around £360,000, that was more than 21 of the other 46 teams who were also in receipt of a benefits payment.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side, who were promoted back to the Premier League after finishing as Championship runners-up, profited more than both Burnley and Luton Town who will both join them in the Premier League next term.

Manchester City and Chelsea, who were handed $4,596,455 and $3,255, 016 respectively, were the highest earners in England.

Revealing that United’s remuneration could be even higher if they send two or more players to the 2026 edition, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said: “Looking ahead, following the renewal of the memorandum of understanding with the European Club Association, the amount redistributed to clubs will further increase from USD 209 million for the 2018 and 2022 editions of the FIFA World Cup, to USD 355 million for the 2026 and 2030 tournaments, recognising yet again the importance of the role played by clubs.”

United today made Tunisia’s Anis Ben Slimane their first signing of the summer transfer window. The midfielder, who also appeared in Qatar, helped his former employers Brondby receive $344,938 from FIFA.