Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United hit with FA charge over Wrexham melee after late flashpoint

Both Sheffield United and Wrexham have been hit by an FA charge after a mini-melee in the dying stages of last week’s League Cup tie at Bramall Lane. The flashpoint occurred soon after Sebastian Revan’s stoppage-time consolation goal for the visitors in the Blades’ 4-2 win.

United youngster Sydie Peck, who was man of the match against the League One side, became embroiled in a spat with Wrexham’s Jack Marriott in the back of the United net after the former Wednesday man looked to retrieve the ball. Players from both sides got involved before being separated, with both Peck and Marriott shown yellow cards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An FA statement today read: “Sheffield United and Wrexham have been charged following a mass confrontation during their EFL Cup game on Tuesday, August 13.

“It’s alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players did not behave in an improper and/or provocative way in the 94th minute. Sheffield United and Wrexham have until Wednesday, August 21 to provide their respective responses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile United have been allocated 5,000 tickets for their second-round clash at neighbours Barnsley on August 27. Tickets are priced at £17 for adults, £13 for seniors 65+ and young adults 19-21, £8 for under 19s and £4 for under 14s, who must be accompanied by an adult aged 18+.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow morning (August 20) at 9am to supporters with a membership or season ticket and 60,000 or more loyalty points, with the next tier 50,000 from 1pm on the same day. Should Unitedites snap up their allocation before general sale begins on Thursday morning, then 20 per cent of the allocation will be held back for a ballot. For full ticket details visit sufc.co.uk.