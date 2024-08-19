Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United pleased with roll-out of new ticketing system v QPR despite “teething problems” acknowledgement

Sheffield United say they are “pleased” that the “majority of supporters were able to access the stadium without issue” on Saturday despite a minority of teething problems being reported with the adaptation of digital season tickets at Bramall Lane. United switched to wireless NFC technology this summer, allowing supporters to download their season passes onto their phones for entry at the turnstiles.

Saturday’s home clash with QPR was the first time that it was in use for a near-capacity crowd, with large queues seen outside the south stand turnstiles as fans got to grips with the new technology. Although the majority of supporters were able to get into Bramall Lane without any problems - and many praised the effectiveness of the new system on social media afterwards - it was not a universally seamless process.

“The implementation of a new system with regards to entry to the stadium was going to have teething problems with such a large fanbase,” a United spokesperson said. “We communicated through a number of platforms – including on social media on Saturday morning with a step-by-step guide – and we were pleased that the majority of supporters were able to access the stadium without issue.”

Unitedite Martin Allen reported missing “the first 38 minutes of the match ... as my sister’s phone season ticket didn’t work,” describing staff as “totally unprepared for issues” and adding that “hundreds were in the same boat queuing at the box office to get it sorted.” Another Blades fan contacted The Star after missing kick-off, reporting that he had been issued a paper ticket to get into Bramall Lane by ticket office staff after his mobile pass didn’t work at the turnstile.

There was also praise for the new system, with the Twitter account for fan forum S24SU posting online: “I’d like to register my dissatisfaction Sheffield United ... my NFC season ticket worked so flawlessly that I barely had chance to savour the turnstile experience. At least on Tuesday it was a tiny bit slower!”

The Star understands that fewer than one per cent of Saturday’s crowd entered Bramall Lane after kick-off, and that many fans tried to access the ground via the wrong turnstile - with the NFC tickets only available to use at the allotted entrance. The United spokesperson added: “We’ll take on the feedback and look to improve the experience for the next and every home fixture going forward.”