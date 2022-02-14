Sheffield United: Big advantage in the race for promotion identified

Sheffield United must exploit the fact that nearly two thirds of their remaining matches this season are at home, Paul Heckingbottom has insisted, as his team hunts down a place in the Premier League.

By James Shield
Monday, 14th February 2022, 5:00 am

Speaking ahead of Hull City’s visit to Bramall Lane tomorrow, the United manager reminded his team that the state of play towards the top of the Championship table means any unexpected errors or slip-ups could have serious consequences.

Three points behind sixth-placed Middlesbrough with a game in hand on Chris Wilder’s side, United’s punishing schedule continues when Swansea City make the journey to South Yorkshire this weekend. High-flying Blackburn Rovers also feature on their agenda before United face Millwall at The Den on February 26.

Although a spate of postponements over the Christmas and New Year period means Heckingbottom’s squad will have contested seven fixtures in the space of only 23 days by the time they return from south London, he told The Star: “Eleven of our last 17 games are at home, so that’s something we’ve got to really try and work to our advantage. It’s going to be tough, no doubt about it. But it’s something we’ve really to try and make the most of. That’s all of us - players, staff and the fans.”

Both Wilder’s men and Nottingham Forest, directly above United in the rankings, are set to face them on home soil before the middle of next month.

Describing Saturday’s goalless draw against fellow top-flight hopefuls Huddersfield Town as “positive”, Heckingbottom said: “Listen, from here on in, it’s all about picking up points. Everytime we play, we just want to try and collect more.”

