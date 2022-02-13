McGoldrick missed United’s goalless draw against Huddersfield Town yesterday, after undergoing a scan on the thigh injury he suffered during a win over West Bromwich Albion 72 hours earlier.

Speaking immediately after the trip to the John Smith’s Stadium, Heckingbottom confirmed the initial prognosis was “not good news” after the medics who oversaw the procedure detected “significant” muscle damage.

Sheffield United striker David McGoldrick faces a spell on the sidelines: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Already certain to miss Tuesday’s clash with Hull City and Swansea City’s visit to Bramall Lane next weekend, the United manager also appeared to rule McGoldrick out of his team’s forthcoming assignments against fellow promotion hopefuls Blackburn Rovers, Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough.

Revealing the former Republic of Ireland international is now preparing to get a second opinion, Heckingbottom told The Star: “Now we are going to get another one, another diagnosis. Everyone is happy with the first one. Well, not happy in that sense but happy that it has detected what the problem is. It’s his thigh.”

“Now,” continued Heckingbottom, “It’s about getting a few more details and deciding what the best course (of treatment) is. That’s when we’ll know exactly how long (McGoldrick will be missing).”