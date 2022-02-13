Eighth in the Championship table with 17 matches of their season remaining, United will enter Tuesday’s game against Hull City unbeaten in their last six matches following yesterday’s stalemate at Huddersfield Town.

Commending his players for their recent results - four of those contests have ended in victory - Heckingbottom admitted it is how they are coming about which really pleases coaching staff at Bramall Lane as United approach a critical phase of the season.

“We aren’t conceding many goals,” he said. “We aren’t giving much away and Wes (Foderingham), our ‘keeper, hasn’t had much to do recently. That’s really good to see.

“Clean sheets are important. Huddersfield don’t give much away either. Whatever anyone gets against you, they must earn. They can’t be given it. That’s what a good team looks like.”

With Morgan Gibbs-White now back in action following a lengthy lay-off, Heckingbottom will privately be confident of making a string finish to the campaign if United can maintain their defensive solidity.

Defender John Egan of Sheffield United in action with Danny Ward of Huddersfield Town during the Sky Bet Championship match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Only 11 goals have been conceded in 14 league games since the beginning of November. Appointed later that month, Heckingbottom has seen United’s rearguard breached only once in five outings ahead of the meeting with City.

“The players are going through a lot of work to make sure that’s happening, to make sure they are limiting what people get against us,” Heckingbottom said. “You can see the hunger to do that being there.”

Sheffield United's Chris Basham (left) and Huddersfield Town's Josh Koroma battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at John Smith's Stadium: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.