Sheffield United legend calls for perspective over Blades' promotion hopes after "frustrating" draw with Hull City

Victory over Hull would have sent the Blades level with sixth-placed Boro, but they couldn’t find a way past City despite creating a number of opportunities.

Oli McBurnie was particularly profligate, while Iliman Ndiaye and Morgan Gibbs-White also went close as United only got three of their 22 shots on target.

United finished the game with 71 per cent of possession and 12 corners, but Hull secured their first point in four games after blunting the Blades.

“They’ll be disappointed that they’ve not won tonight,” Morgan said on SUTV.

“But there’s been two solid performances and what more could they really have done? It’s not been a poor performance or a case of not turning up.

“We went down the wings and went down the middle, put in a couple of unorthodox crosses… I think there will be a bit of frustration but there is solidity, two clean sheets and two home games to come.

Oli McBurnie of Sheffield United stretches for the ball against Hull: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“The amount of chances we've created tonight, we can’t keep playing like that and not score.

“There will be frustration to not score and get the three points, but in general I think it’ll be positive."