Sheffield United boss confronts suggestions Blades dropped two points against Hull City

United could have gone level with sixth-placed Middlesbrough with victory over Shota Arveladze’s men, who travelled to Bramall Lane having lost all of their last three games.

But United couldn’t find a way past an obdurate visiting defence, with Oli McBurnie missing a number of chances and Iliman Ndiaye and Morgan Gibbs-White going close.

But for Heckingbottom it was “simply one of those nights”.

“It was a frustrating night for the obvious reasons,” the Blades boss said.

"It's just the missed chances. It's simply one of those nights. I didn't realise how many we had until the guys doing the analysis showed me, and I stopped looking after five or six because it was getting me down.

"If we create that many at home, then we should be winning. But you can't deserve the win when you missed the chances.

Paul Heckingbottom talks with Oli McBurnie of Sheffield United: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

"It feels like a point dropped but we're a point closer. It's important, with the games cancelled, that we pick up points.

“From that respect it is a good point. From the way they tried to slow the game. We created chances but they weren't just good enough to take them.