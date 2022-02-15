Sheffield United v Hull City: 'Wasn't his night' - Player ratings on night of frustration at Bramall Lane

Oli McBurnie had the best chances for the Blades, while Morgan Gibbs- White saw a shot deflected over the bar.
The Tigers had some decent opportunities themselves, with the impressive Keane Lewis-Potter looking dangerous down the left flank.
Ultimately both sides had to settle for a point – City’s first in four matches – with United back in action here at Bramall Lane this weekend against Swansea City.
Here’s how we rated United’s players…
