lliman Ndiaye of Sheffield United has a shot on goal saved by Matt Ingram of Hull City: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Sheffield United v Hull City: 'Wasn't his night' - Player ratings on night of frustration at Bramall Lane

Sheffield United failed to cut the gap between themselves and the top six as they drew 0-0 with Hull City on a night of frustration at Bramall Lane.

By Danny Hall
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 10:02 pm

Oli McBurnie had the best chances for the Blades, while Morgan Gibbs- White saw a shot deflected over the bar.

The Tigers had some decent opportunities themselves, with the impressive Keane Lewis-Potter looking dangerous down the left flank.

Ultimately both sides had to settle for a point – City’s first in four matches – with United back in action here at Bramall Lane this weekend against Swansea City.

Here’s how we rated United’s players…

1. Wes Foderingham 5

Didn't have a save to make throughout the game

2. George Baldock 5

Back on the right with Bogle injured, Baldock seemed a frustrated man as he took issue with the referee, linesman and Lewis-Potter over the space of the 90 minutes. Booked for a clumsy foul just outside the box

3. Chris Basham 5

Given a real tough first 45 minutes by the very lively Lewis-Potter but improved in the second half as the Hull man's influence diminished

4. John Egan 5.5

Given a potentially tough test against Forss and then Eaves, but handled them with ease. May have fancied himself to score a header but couldn't get an effort past Ingram

