Sheffield United Wembley ticket prices and sale dates as top seats sell out

Blades fans have been snapping up their tickets for Wembley for this month’s semi-final against Manchester City

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 29th Mar 2023, 12:33 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 10:32 BST

Sheffield United fans have begun snapping up their tickets for this month’s FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City at Wembley after they went on sale this morning.

The Blades will take on City at Wembley on Saturday April 22, with the game kicking off at 4.45pm and being televised live on ITV and its associated platforms.

Tickets will be sold to Unitedites from the North Stand round to the South Stand and were made available at 9am this morning to 2022/23 season ticket holders, who will enjoy a week of exclusivity to secure their seats before sales are opened to membership card holders. Any remaining tickets will go on general sale next Friday, April 14.

The top-priced tickets, at £120 for adults and £100 for concessions, appeared to be sold out this morning, with only a couple of £100 (£80 concessions) seats showing as available at the time of writing.

Sale dates:

  • Thursday 6th April, 9am - 2022/23 Sheffield United season ticket holders - one ticket per customer number.

  • Thursday 13th April, 9am - 2022/23 Sheffield United Membership Card Holders - one ticket per customer number.
  • Friday 14th April, 9am - General Sale* - one ticket per customer number.

*All supporters wishing to purchase when tickets go to general sale must have an accredited Sheffield United previous purchase history with a minimum of 500 loyalty points.

Fan @Ranny_Blade posted on Twitter this morning: “Bloody hell that was a surprise. Had to buy for our group of 6. By 09:55 there were no category 1 tickets left in anything more than pairs scattered around... Panic ensues... cat 2 block 549 near front will have to do then!!”

Allison Pearson tweeted: “Fair play @SheffieldUnited I thought the ... website might crash but tickets bought.”

Sheffield United v Manchester City ticket prices

AdultsConcessions
Premium Level 2 Ticket£120£100827 tickets
Level 2 Ticket£100£801,190 tickets
Category 1£80£703,525 tickets
Category 2£65£5512,645 tickets
Category 2 Safe Standing**(No Under 12s)£65£55865 tickets
Category 3£45£359,587 tickets
Category 4£30£205,061 tickets
Price categories are on a first come first served basis and are subject to availability. All purchases are subject to a £1.50 per ticket booking fee.

Fans travelling to Wembley and back on the day on official supporters travel now know the prices they face, with seats on the United coaches priced at £59 - with no concession prices or refunds. Coaches will depart from Sheffield Arena from 10am. Full details on the coach travel are available on United’s website HERE.

Tickets