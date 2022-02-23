Sheffield United 1 Blackburn Rovers 0: Reaction as Blades seal late win despite going down to 10 men
Sheffield United can go within a point of third-placed Blackburn Rovers this evening with victory in a crunch Championship clash at Bramall Lane.
Keep up to date with every key moment in our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.
While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor
Blades v Rovers LIVE
Last updated: Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 22:18
PH - it’s the best way to win
It’s the best way to win. I think the referee helped us and I think it showed everything we’ve been trying to do. We were playing third in the league, a good side.
PH on clean sheets
We’ve been speaking about clean sheets and how they can help you win a point, but when you’re down to 10, it can help you get the three points as we did today.
PH on the players
The players will work hard and give everything, and what more can you ask for? Fans respond to that.
Paul Heckingbottom on the red card
It’s a red, I’ve got no arguments. He got that right. It’s a penalty, I cant argue with that, but he got everything else wrong. That performance and Wes’s save meant our fans became our 11th man in the end which was really important.
Mowbray contd.
Sheffield United fans expect their players to get stuck in and I expect the same.
It’s a team from a steel town, I’m from a steel town and if you have to fight hard if you play for Sheffield United. We stood up well against a team who were in the Premier League last season and did we give them enough problems? I think we did. You saw my reaction to the red card, you could see the intent.
Tony Mowbray’s reaction
I don’t want to get hung up on not scoring goals. I look at the performance and I always have done. Someone has to step up in Ben’s absence, we have to find a way to score.
Early in the season we are winning those, we should have won. But give them credit, they stuck at it.
FULL TIME
Football, bloody hell. The Blades somehow win despite being reduced to 10 men and conceding a second-half penalty. Bramall Lane rocking to the names of Hecky and Stuart McCall - stick with us for reaction, ratings and much more
GOAAAAAAL BLADES
AND UNITED LEAD IN INJURY TIME - a scrappy scruffy goal from close range but no one here cares, the sub scores with what surely is his first touch and the Blades are somehow ahead. Now to only see this one out!
FIVE minutes added on
Blades sub
sees Ben Davies replace MGW