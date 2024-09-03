Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Andre Brooks’ progress will be closely monitored by Sheffield United’s coaching staff over the international break after the youngster missed Sunday’s victory over Watford due to concussion protocols. The 21-year-old was absent from the teamsheet for the Blades’ 1-0 win over the Hornets, after taking a blow to the head in training in the lead-up to the fixture.

In Brooks’ absence Jesurun Rak-Sakyi made his full league debut for the Blades on the right wing and looked dangerous, giving Wilder a welcome selection headache for the upcoming games after the break. Concussion rules ruled Brooks out for 12 days after the blow but depending exactly when the incident occured, and when he is allowed to make a phased return to training, he may be available for next Friday’s trip to Hull City.

“He got one to his head,” explained Wilder. “Concussion, and he was dizzy the next day. So unfortunately, the 12-day rule ruled him out. It was a blow for us, that, because Brooksy’s been fabulous in that new position. All the players have been. The disappointing one was QPR at home. It was on top for us a little bit today, but we got that right result and I do believe the right result happened. We deserved to win the game.”

The international break sees a number of key Blades away representing their countries - albeit not as many as in previous seasons - but will also allow some of those staying at home to get a mixture of intense physical work and rest. “Five or six of the players are not going to be here so in terms of tactical work it’s quite difficult,” Wilder added. “What it will do is give the boys time to breathe, because they’ve put a lot into the first four games of the season in the league.

“There are a couple who are carrying knocks as well so that allows them to recover, and we’ll work with them. And they’ll have days off to get their heads down and concentrate on other things, and come back to work and look back to another big game when we restart at Hull on Friday night.”