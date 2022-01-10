Two impressive displays from Kyron Gordon after Sheffield United man shines against Wolves in FA Cup

But the boyhood Blade did a pretty good job with a media performance as impressive as the one he put in against the Premier League side, letting no-one down and doing himself and his watching family proud against the £35m forward Fabio Silva and then the man Paul Heckingbottom rates as one of the best number nines in the top flight, Raúl Jiménez.

A week earlier Gordon was lining up against Alfreton Town in the National League North, before being recalled to Bramall Lane after a combination of injury and illness left Heckingbottom short of centre-halves.

“I was buzzing,” beamed Gordon as he recalled the moment in training that Heckingbottom named the team and he was included in it.

“I texted all my friends and family and just tried to take the opportunity. It can only stand me in good stead for the future, playing in games like this.

“I didn't let the occasion get to me too much but the more games you play, the more confident you get.

“It’s mental. This is what I’ve dreamed of since I was going to United games at seven years old. I can’t really put it into words. All my family are United fans, all my friends from school. I don’t know how to put it into words. It’s Sheffield United.

Kyron Gordon of Sheffield United up against Fabio Silva of Wolves: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“I’ve supported them since I was a little kid. All my family support them. You can’t get any better than this, really.”

Gordon, a regular in United’s U23 side, made his competitive Blades debut earlier this season in an EFL Cup victory over Carlisle United, with brother Tyler Smith also on the teamsheet.

On Sunday at Molineux, Smith – now of Hull City – was part of the family contingent cheering on Gordon as he tried to tame Silva, Jiménez and Adama Traore in front of a raucous home crowd.

Kyron Gordon of Sheffield United in action against Wolves: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“I was saying to the lads afterwards, the speed is mental,” Gordon said of going up against a Premier League side.

“I tried to give the best account of myself and hopefully I showed little bits of what I can do. In the U23s I'm more of a senior player and the Boston loan helped me a lot. Because you're playing men's football and you've got to step up. There's no choice.

“You'll get found out if you're quiet and timid so you've got to step up, especially as a centre back.

Tyler Smith and brother Kyron Gordon in training with Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“Everyone looks at loans and goes: ‘Maybe he should go higher’ but the Conference North is a very good and tough league. Tougher than some of the higher leagues, to be honest, and it was a great experience for a young centre back like me to go in there.

“I think I played five games there, the lads were great in front of a little crowd in a nice, new stadium.