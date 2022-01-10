Former Sheffield United striker Joe Ironside in dreamland after Cambridge winner topples Newcastle United in FA Cup
Joe Ironside, the former Sheffield United striker, received a personal message of congratulations from his boyhood idol Alan Shearer, after his winning goal for Cambridge United caused the FA Cup shock of the round at Newcastle United on Saturday.
Middlesbrough-born Ironside came through the academy ranks at United before leaving permanently in 2015 and signing for Alfreton Town.
Now 28, Ironside has worked his way back up the leagues – and took his timely chance on Saturday at St James' Park as Cambridge of League One toppled Eddie Howe’s Premier League side in the third round.
“I got a message off Alan Shearer this morning so that was a nice touch,” Ironside said. “That was class. Dion Dublin, the commentator, set it up - I appreciate that from both of them.
"I wasn’t expecting that on Monday morning. Fair play - I really appreciated it, and thanks to him and Dion for getting it sorted."
Ironside scored at Old Trafford for United’s youth side, in the final of the 2011 FA Youth Cup, and played 23 times for the Blades’ first-team before moving on.
After leaving Alfreton, he played for Kidderminster and York before moving back up the divisions with Macclesfield Town and Cambridge. Saturday’s goal was his 12th of the season, in 31 appearances so far.
“It panned out how I dreamed about it the night before,” he admitted.
“I am proud of every single one of us. I have got to play here and it is stuff I dreamed of. Alan Shearer was my hero, I grew up idolising him – now I have scored the winner at St James’ Park.
“It doesn’t matter how they go in; it could have been that or a worldie, I don’t care. We have all dug in together and it is a momentous day for the football club.”
“Sheffield United are brilliant at bringing lads through,” Ironside said of his boyhood club in an interview with The Athletic last year.
“A class place for me to learn, especially being a Sheffield United fan. It was like a dream come true — playing for the club, getting the shirt with my number on and all that.”