Sheffield United's Daniel Jebbison could be given enhanced role at Burton Albion after striker development
Sheffield United’s Daniel Jebbison could be handed an increasingly vital role on loan at Burton Albion for the rest of the season, after Brewers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink confirmed his side have accepted a bid for Jebbison’s main striker rival.
Jebbison and former Barnsley forward Kane Hemmings have largely been interchanged by Hasselbaink this season, with Jebbison playing – and scoring – in the Brewers’ weekend draw at Cheltenham Town.
Hemmings was omitted from the Burton squad that travelled to Gloucestershire, with the former Chelsea striker later admitting that his club had accepted a bid from another club for his services.
If, as Hasselbaink expects, Hemmings moves on this month, then it will increase the responsibility on Jebbison’s shoulders as he enjoys his first full campaign of senior football at the Pirelli Stadium.
Jebbison, who made history last season by becoming the youngest player to score on his full Premier League debut away at Everton, joined Burton on loan in the summer after rejecting the chance to join United’s sister club Beerschot on a temporary basis.
In recent days, media reports have suggested that Sunderland – who also wanted Jebbison in the summer – may mount another move to bring him to the Stadium of Light, presumably on loan.
Jebbison, an England youth international despite being born in Canada, signed a long-term contract at Bramall Lane back in May before heading out on loan, and has scored eight goals in 19 appearances for Burton. In an interview just after signing for the Brewers, he admitted the prospect of working under – and learning from - former striker Hasselbaink was a major factor in the move.