Sheffield United promotion rivals get busy in transfer market with early recruit

The January transfer window opens on Wednesday and already one of Sheffield United’s rivals for promotion have been quick to boost their squad

Sheffield United fans will be hoping that their transfer activity will kick off as quickly as one of their rivals after Burnley made their first signing of the January transfer window.

United boss Chris Wilder has spoen with the club’s new owners and he appears confident that they are all on the same page with regards to recruit during this window, with the Blades desperate for fresh faces having been forced into filling their bench with academy graduates in the past couple of games due to injury and illness.

The Clarets, who are third and just a point behind United in the Championship, have announced the signing of Peru international defender Oliver Sonne from Danish club Silkeborg for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old full-back, who has made over 100 appearances in the Danish top flight, has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal at Turf Moor.

Sonne said: “I’m super excited. To be here and experience the club and the facilities – it’s mind-blowing. There’s a lot of reasons I joined this football club. The big one is that it’s a massive club with great ambitions.

“The manager is amazing. He has this aura around him and it’s easy to tell he’s a really nice guy and made a really good first impression.

“I see an environment here where I can develop as a person and a player and get some really good years being one of the main guys in the squad, scoring goals and getting assists. The ambition is to go back up to the Premier League and I will fight to make that happen.”

Sonne made his senior debut for Peru in March as a substitute against Nicaragua and scored Silkeborg’s winner in the Danish Cup final against Aarhus in May.