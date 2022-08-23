News you can trust since 1887
Transfer blow for Sheffield United's promotion rivals as Newcastle "agree fee" for £30m-rated star

One of Sheffield United’s promotion rivals this season are edging closer to losing another of their star men, with Watford holding out for £30m for the man who scored against the Blades in the opening game of the season.

By Danny Hall
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 11:01 am
Brazilian star João Pedro looks set to leave Vicarage Road after Watford’s relegation from the Premier League last season, with Emmanuel Dennis already having departed to join big-spending Nottingham Forest.

A move for Watford’s Ismaila Sarr to join Aston Villa collapsed earlier this week, and Pedro appears close to joining Newcastle United – although Magpies boss Eddie Howe isn’t sure a deal is advanced as is being reported in some quarters.

Inside United's 12-month turnaround as good omen suggests promotion is soon

“I think that’s not entirely accurate, but I’m not dealing with these things minute to minute, day to day,” said the Newcastle boss when asked if a deal had been struck with Watford.

“I’m sort of in the background hearing what’s happening, but I don’t think that’s correct.”

Pedro scored the winner in the opening game of the season against the Blades, sweeping home past Wes Foderingham after a lightning-quick counter-attack caught out the Blades.

Boss's comments may put WBA move for McBurnie in doubt amid transfer links

Enda Stevens of Sheffield United and Joao Pedro of Watford: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Pedro, Sarr and Dennis all played in that game, and at one stage it appeared that all three would have moved on to pastures new come the end of the transfer window – which slams shut next Thursday evening at 11pm.

United, of course, are hopeful of fending off the vultures circling around their own star man Sander Berge, who is attracting interest both domestically and abroad but will be key to their hopes of getting back into the Premier League.

