As Sheffield United fans celebrated a late Christmas present, their 3-1 Boxing Day victory over Coventry City will not have gone unnoticed over the Pennines after two Manchester City loanees got on the scoresheet to help the Blades take another step forward in their bid for promotion this season.

James McAtee and Tommy Doyle have both had up-and-down campaigns in South Yorkshire so far since signing from City in the summer. McAtee initially struggled to adapt to life in the Championship during his first senior loan, while Doyle has battled two separate injuries which have disrupted his season so far.

But both were on target against the Sky Blues as the Blades moved eight points clear of third-placed Blackburn Rovers in the race for the Premier League. McAtee slid home the opener with a composed finish after good work from Iliman Ndiaye, while Doyle made an instant impact after coming off the bench by scoring in front of the Kop.

“I think it's taken a little longer than I'd have liked,” Doyle admitted. “I've had a few good chances and a few good saves from ‘keepers, but I'm buzzing one has finally gone in. I was just in the box and saw the ball get flashed across, I had a yard on a few defenders so just opened up my body and thankfully it went in.

“It [the injury] was really frustrating for me, I was playing regularly and felt like I was playing well. Injuries can be part of the game, but it feels good to be back and especially amongst the goals.”

Doyle’s presence at Bramall Lane also helped McAtee bounce back from a slow start, including the “turning point” of being dragged at half-time away at Luton Town, to nail down his place in Heckingbottom’s plans.

James McAtee and Tommy Doyle joined Sheffield United from Manchester City in the summer: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“I've known Macca for a long time,” said Doyle, “and I've never had any worries with his start or a game he might have found difficult.

