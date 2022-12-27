News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Tommy Doyle on his “love” for Man City teammate and first Sheffield United goal

As Sheffield United fans celebrated a late Christmas present, their 3-1 Boxing Day victory over Coventry City will not have gone unnoticed over the Pennines after two Manchester City loanees got on the scoresheet to help the Blades take another step forward in their bid for promotion this season.

By Danny Hall
3 minutes ago
Updated 27th Dec 2022, 2:24pm

James McAtee and Tommy Doyle have both had up-and-down campaigns in South Yorkshire so far since signing from City in the summer. McAtee initially struggled to adapt to life in the Championship during his first senior loan, while Doyle has battled two separate injuries which have disrupted his season so far.

But both were on target against the Sky Blues as the Blades moved eight points clear of third-placed Blackburn Rovers in the race for the Premier League. McAtee slid home the opener with a composed finish after good work from Iliman Ndiaye, while Doyle made an instant impact after coming off the bench by scoring in front of the Kop.

Hide Ad

McBurnie absence explained as boss rates chances of facing Blackpool

Most Popular
Hide Ad

“I think it's taken a little longer than I'd have liked,” Doyle admitted. “I've had a few good chances and a few good saves from ‘keepers, but I'm buzzing one has finally gone in. I was just in the box and saw the ball get flashed across, I had a yard on a few defenders so just opened up my body and thankfully it went in.

“It [the injury] was really frustrating for me, I was playing regularly and felt like I was playing well. Injuries can be part of the game, but it feels good to be back and especially amongst the goals.”

Hide Ad

Big Berge decision pending for Blades after verdict on his display v Coventry

Doyle’s presence at Bramall Lane also helped McAtee bounce back from a slow start, including the “turning point” of being dragged at half-time away at Luton Town, to nail down his place in Heckingbottom’s plans.

Hide Ad
James McAtee and Tommy Doyle joined Sheffield United from Manchester City in the summer: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“I've known Macca for a long time,” said Doyle, “and I've never had any worries with his start or a game he might have found difficult.

Hide Ad

“I know he's got a massive amount of ability, dribbling with the ball, and it's more off the ball where he'll get used to it. He's a class player, a great lad and I love him to bits. I'll look after him, he'll look after me. And we’ll do as much as we can to get promoted.”

Blades player ratings v Coventry City as four star men get 8/10