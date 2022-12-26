Sheffield United player ratings gallery v Coventry City as four star men get 8/10

Sheffield United gave their supporters a late Christmas present as they beat Coventry City 3-1 at Bramall Lane to go eight points clear of third-placed Blackburn Rovers in the race for the Premier League.
Goals from James McAtee, Ciaran Clark and Tommy Doyle secured victory for United, with Coventry seeing Viktor Gyokeres’ penalty saved by Wes Foderingham.
The City striker then pulled one back for his side and John Egan saw red after picking up his second yellow card, but the Blades recorded their third victory since the Championship season resumed to further consolidate their promotion push.
2. Wes Foderingham 7.5
The penalty-saving expert excelled again to keep out Gyokeres' spot-kick in the second half after Ahmedhodzic had been, correctly, penalised for bringing down Bidwell. Made a good save to keep out Hamer's swirling free-kick as it looped through the air but then couldn't do enough to keep out Gyokeres' header despite getting a hand to it
3. George Baldock 6
Was straight into furious action with a big early tackle and did well to defend a high ball under pressure. But his involvement going forward was limited, possibly with Berge being below-par for large
4. Anel Ahmedhodzic 8
Made the tackle of the season so far when, with dangerman Gyokeres ready to pull the trigger and test Foderingham, he slid in perfectly to block the shot and earn a much-deserved ovation from the crowd. Earned a huge roar with a few minutes left when his challenge won a throw. Moved to the centre of defence when Egan was sent off - will we see him there v Blackpool?
