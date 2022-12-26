Sheffield United player ratings gallery v Coventry City as four star men get 8/10

4. Anel Ahmedhodzic 8

Made the tackle of the season so far when, with dangerman Gyokeres ready to pull the trigger and test Foderingham, he slid in perfectly to block the shot and earn a much-deserved ovation from the crowd. Earned a huge roar with a few minutes left when his challenge won a throw. Moved to the centre of defence when Egan was sent off - will we see him there v Blackpool?

Photo: Andrew Yates