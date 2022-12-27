Sheffield United will assess Sander Berge’s foot this morning before coaching staff discuss whether he is fit enough to start Thursday’s clash at Blackpool.

The Norwegian midfielder took an early blow to his foot in United’s Boxing Day victory over Coventry City and despite the injury appearing to limit him somewhat, he recovered to play 90 more minutes as he steps up his recovery from injury.

United’s former record signing showed glimpses of his quality, including a superb ball across the face of goal in the build-up to the Blades’ third in their 3-1 victory, but also had quieter spells in the game.

Berge would have been substituted earlier in the game but for a two-minute spell which saw Coventry pull a goal back through Viktor Gyökeres, and then defender John Egan sent off for his second booking after fouling the Swedish forward.

And boss Heckingbottom said: “It may be sore, we'll have to see. But he got stronger as the game went on, and he got through a hell of a lot of work. So we were going to bring him off just before the goal and sending off but things changed and we had to readjust. So we'll have to see how he is [on Tuesday].”

If Berge is not risked against Michael Appleton’s Seasiders, the natural replacement would be Manchester City loanee Tommy Doyle – who came off the bench against Coventry to score with his first touch of the ball. Also on the comeback trail after injury, Doyle’s presence alongside Ollie Norwood in midfield could provide the perfect foil for his City teammate James McAtee further up the field.

